Parade being held for Mechanicsville 10-year-old cancer patient Sawyer Perkins

Parade being held for Mechanicsville 10-year-old cancer patient Sawyer Perkins
Sawyer Perkins and her mom are back in Memphis.
By Adrianna Hargrove | September 11, 2020 at 12:06 PM EDT - Updated September 11 at 12:20 PM

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - A parade will be held for a local 10-year-old cancer survivor.

Sawyer Perkins began her journey with an aggressive, rare form of brain cancer before she even started school. Over the years, she has dazzled the Richmond-area community with her bright smiles and resilience.

[ 7-year-old battling rare, incurable brain cancer finds hope at St. Jude ]

NBC12 recently told Sawyer’s story after she celebrated her 10th birthday back in July and received a pool for her birthday wish.

[ Mechanicsville pediatric cancer survivor’s birthday wish comes true ]

On Sept. 11, at 6:30 p.m., a parade celebrating Sawyer will take place at the Church of the Redeemer located at 8275 Meadowbridge Road. Line up at the church will begin at 6:15 p.m.

Participants are asked to decorate their cars.

The event is being hosted by Mason’s Toy Box.

The family will be accepting donations.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.