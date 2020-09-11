Parade being held for Mechanicsville 10-year-old cancer patient Sawyer Perkins

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - A parade will be held for a local 10-year-old cancer survivor.
Sawyer Perkins began her journey with an aggressive, rare form of brain cancer before she even started school. Over the years, she has dazzled the Richmond-area community with her bright smiles and resilience.
NBC12 recently told Sawyer’s story after she celebrated her 10th birthday back in July and received a pool for her birthday wish.
On Sept. 11, at 6:30 p.m., a parade celebrating Sawyer will take place at the Church of the Redeemer located at 8275 Meadowbridge Road. Line up at the church will begin at 6:15 p.m.
Participants are asked to decorate their cars.
The event is being hosted by Mason’s Toy Box.
The family will be accepting donations.
