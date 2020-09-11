News to Know for Sept. 11: Overnight shootings; Richmond honoring 9/11 ; Senate passes police reform package; Fairfax announces governor run

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to get you out the door.
Mostly Cloudy start, Partly Sunny finish.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms with the best chances east of I-95.
Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 80s.
- Hopewell: Police say a man has been killed in an overnight shooting in Hopewell. According to police, the man was shot in the back and was taken to VCU Medical Center where he later died. The shooting is under investigation.
- Henrico: One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Henrico on Thursday evening. Police said a man was taken to the hospital. There is no word on the extent of injuries.
- Richmond: Police say a person was shot overnight near an elementary school. The shooting took place near Swansboro Elementary School on East Blake Lane.
Richmond will hold a virtual memorial ceremony to mark the 19th anniversary of the terror attacks on Sept. 11.
Mayor Levar Stoney and Richmond’s first-response leaders will be in attendance.
You can watch the ceremony live at 10 a.m. on Friday, HERE.
A Northern California wildfire that destroyed a foothill hamlet has become the state’s deadliest blaze of the year with 10 people confirmed dead — and the toll could climb as searchers look for 16 missing people.
In most parts of the state, red flag warnings of extreme fire danger because of hot, dry weather or gusty winds were lifted.
More than 2,000 homes and other buildings had burned in the fire, which began several weeks ago as a lightning-sparked collection of blazes northeast of San Francisco. The final toll is expected to be much higher.
The Virginia Senate passed a sweeping police reform package on Thursday but did not pass a bill that would roll back qualified immunity for the police during a special session.
The Senate passed more than a dozen reforms with a vote along party lines that was 21-19.
They included legislation to prohibit the use of chokeholds and no-knock search warrants and to make it easier to decertify police officers for misconduct.
Lieutenant Gov. Justin Fairfax plans to make his run for governor official this week.
His office announced that he’ll file to run either Thursday or Friday.
Meanwhile, Senator Jennifer McClellan and Delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy already said they’re running, and former Governor Terry McAuliffe says he’s thinking about running too.
After canceling the March event due to COVID-19, Bryant’s Cider is launching River City Seltzer in Shockoe Bottom.
The seltzers feature natural sugars, real fruit and are debuting with two flavors: peach made with real peaches, and “Unicorn Fuel” made with organic rosehips and hibiscus.
The River City Seltzer and Bryant’s Cider tasting room will open at 2114 E. Main St. on Sept. 11-13.
Chesterfield Schools is launching a live Technology Help Desk on Friday to help families needing assistance with Chromebooks, Canvas, the my.ccpsnet.net learning dashboard and resetting passwords.
The help desk will be open Friday 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. It will also be open Monday-Friday next week at the same hours. For families who need help, you can call 804-639-8689.
