N.C. deputy killed, suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Henderson Co.

“It is with a very heavy heart the family of Henderson County Deputy Ryan Hendrix and Sheriff Lowell Griffin announce Ryan’s passing,” a Facebook post from Henderson County Sheriff’s Office read. “Even in passing Ryan continues to exemplify a servant’s heart. You see, Ryan was also an organ donor. He will continue to help strangers for a lifetime, even after making the ultimate sacrifice. Ryan’s family wants everyone to know that “Ryan was doing the job he was born to do and he died doing the job he loved."