NASCAR week kicks off with Truck Series in empty Richmond Raceway

The weekend will culminate with the Cup race on Saturday night at 7:30. Martin Truex Jr. looks to make it three straight trips to Victory Lane at Richmond, after sweeping both events in 2019. He has one win this season, but has 11 top five finishes, and led a race-high 196 laps last weekend at Darlington before crashing with 14 laps remaining. With some momentum and a good showing on short tracks, Truex thinks that Richmond falls at the perfect time on the schedule.