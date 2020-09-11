NASCAR driver Joey Gase honoring Richmond man on his #51 Donate Life Virginia Ford Cup Car

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NASCAR is back in Richmond and this weekend Donate Life Virginia is teaming up with driver Joey Gase to honor living kidney donor Christopher Woody, Sr. on Gase’s #51 Donate Life Virginia Ford Cup Car.
In the past, the nonprofit pays tribute to deceased donors with their name and face on the car, but this is the first year a living donor will be featured.
“Who would’ve thought in 1,000 years my face would be on a NASCAR,” said kidney donor, Christopher Woody, Sr.
Overwhelmed with joy, Christopher says this is a once in a lifetime opportunity.
He’s the first-ever living kidney donor being featured on Gase’s #51 Donate Life Virginia Ford Cup Car.
“It’s a blessing. I didn’t ask for it but it’s straight from heaven,” said Woody, Sr.
In 2013, Woody was faced with a difficult decision and selflessly he donated his kidney to save his cousin’s life.
“I was the oldest out of five grandsons, and no question I said yes,” said Woody, Sr.
Joey Gase says Woody reminds him of himself as he too was once was faced with a difficult decision when his mother passed when he was 18 years old.
He and his family decided to donate her organs.
“She helped save the lives of 66 people, which was amazing to us,” said Gase.
Gase’s car regularly features the face of his mother and other donors who passed away, making it one of the most unique in NASCAR.
But this weekend, Joey says he’s honored to drive his car with someone on it who has such a big heart.
“His goals are just like mine he wants to help people and raise awareness,” said Gase.
Woody’s picture and name will be featured on the car throughout the weekend, and Woody says he hope this sparks something in someone to donate and save a life.
For more information on the race schedule, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.