Money-saving apps you need to know

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Money-saving apps have surged in popularity during the pandemic. Whether your shopping, finding a gig job or selling your unwanted items, we’ve found several you may want to try out.
These apps are free and simple to use. And according to our partners at the financial website Nerdwallet, all of them can net you some extra cash.
If you like to shop, you’ll want to check out Rakuten.
You can earn up to 40% cashback at thousands of stores, restaurants and food delivery services. Ibotta also works like Rakuten and is an app we’ve tested out in the past.
Fiverr is a freelance marketplace that features gig jobs in over 200 different categories. Post what you are offering and clients hire you to do the work.
Upwork is similar except you describe what you can do and clients seek out who’s best qualified to do their projects.
We all have things taking up space in our homes and Letgo is an easy way to clear out unwanted stuff *and* make money. Pick a category and list your unwanted item. Letgo will suggest a listing price. When the product sells, you’ll meet the buyer to complete the transaction.
Poshmark is perfect for selling clothing and accessories. List your item and when it sells, Poshmark emails you a prepaid shipping label for you to send it.
All of these apps have several ways to redeem your cash. Some offer gift cards, others link directly to your banking accounts or Paypal.
