Forecast: A drier trend takes hold with Autumn temperatures on the way.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The rain chances and humidity are dropping off. The forecast isn’t dry, but showers that pop up should be run of the mill.
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy start, Partly Sunny finish. Scattered showers and thunderstorms with best chances east of I-95. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny afternoon with lowered humidity. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with only isolated scattered showers and storms. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with lower humidity. Lows around 6o, highs in the mid to upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. Lows in the mid 50s, highs upper 70s
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with PM shower chance. Lows in the upper 50s, highs upper 70s
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.