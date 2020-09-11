Forecast: A drier trend takes hold with Autumn temperatures on the way.

Next week looks cool with low humidity

By Andrew Freiden | September 11, 2020 at 4:09 AM EDT - Updated September 11 at 5:18 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The rain chances and humidity are dropping off. The forecast isn’t dry, but showers that pop up should be run of the mill.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy start, Partly Sunny finish. Scattered showers and thunderstorms with best chances east of I-95. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny afternoon with lowered humidity. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with only isolated scattered showers and storms. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with lower humidity. Lows around 6o, highs in the mid to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. Lows in the mid 50s, highs upper 70s

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with PM shower chance. Lows in the upper 50s, highs upper 70s

