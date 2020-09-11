Crews battle fire at Hopewell Water Renewal

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The Hopewell Fire Department responded to a fire at Hopewell Water Renewal.
At approximately 10:30 a.m., contractors working on the sludge holding tank at Hopewell Water Renewal cut a ventilation pipe to remove the pipe as part of a project. Sparks from that cut pipe were drawn into the ventilation system, causing a fire.
The fire grew from the basement to the roof.
The fire department, along with neighboring departments, worked with Water Renewal staff to close the valves, shut down vent fans and were able to extinguish the fire.
Crews say the fire and damage were contained primarily to the ventilation pipe, which was in the process of being replaced as part of a capital project.
Water Renewal staff believes that the impact on treatment will be short-lived.
There will be no interruption to sewer service to residential or industrial customers.
