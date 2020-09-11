CFD remembers first responders on 9/11 one step at a time

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Nineteen years later, the Charlottesville Fire Department is remembering those who sacrificed their lives to save others on 9/11.
“I remember very much the morning. I had just gotten off of work, I got home, and turned the TV on and the news that happened. I watched it all unfold,” CFD Battalion Chief Scott Carpenter said.
The new CFD recruit class organized a memorial stair climb on Friday, September 11, to honor first responders who put everything on the line to rescue citizens during the 2001 terrorist attack.
The group of firefighters and recruits climbed up the staircase at The Standard at Charlottesville 12 times to replicate the 110 stories first responders climbed in the World Trade Center.
“It’s one of those things that changes this country and those of us that can remember, remember,” Carpenter said.
Drew Shifflett joined the Charlottesville Fire Department in August and says it’s crucial to remember those who gave everything to help others.
“It brings us all together and gets the group out there. It’s not only us today, it’s the other career firefighters in this program, and I’m glad we could all get together for this day and remember those who sacrificed their lives,” Shifflett said.
During the memorial event, the firefighters held a moment of silence in the middle of the climb at the exact times each plane crashed.
