Woman dies after crashing into tree in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover police say a woman has died after crashing into a tree.
On Sept. 9 at 3:12 p.m., deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash in the 71600 block of Taylor Creek Road.
According to the investigation, a Chevrolet pickup truck lost control, exited the highway and struck a tree.
The driver, a 50-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The identity of the driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140.
