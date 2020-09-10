University of Richmond uses modular homes for isolation, quarantine spaces

The University of Richmond is using modular homes for students to isolate and quarantine in. (Source: University of Richmond)
By Adrianna Hargrove | September 10, 2020 at 3:11 PM EDT - Updated September 10 at 3:11 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The University of Richmond announced the school will be using modular homes for students to have spaces to self-isolate and quarantine in.

This measure is one of the university’s many prevention strategies to protect the campus and respond to COVID-19.

The university is the only one in the state to secure the modular homes for quarantine.

There are five 10-person units and 25 single-person units. The single-person units will be used for those in isolation, as the units are equipped with a bathroom so there is no need for students to leave them. In the shared units for quarantine, students will have access to their own space and use a shared restroom. All of these were designed following guidelines from health officials.

All of the units will be furnished with a TV, mini-fridge, microwave, desk and food will also be provided.

