University of Richmond uses modular homes for isolation, quarantine spaces

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The University of Richmond announced the school will be using modular homes for students to have spaces to self-isolate and quarantine in.
This measure is one of the university’s many prevention strategies to protect the campus and respond to COVID-19.
The university is the only one in the state to secure the modular homes for quarantine.
There are five 10-person units and 25 single-person units. The single-person units will be used for those in isolation, as the units are equipped with a bathroom so there is no need for students to leave them. In the shared units for quarantine, students will have access to their own space and use a shared restroom. All of these were designed following guidelines from health officials.
All of the units will be furnished with a TV, mini-fridge, microwave, desk and food will also be provided.
