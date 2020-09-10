Statewide alert issued for missing Indiana teen believed to be in ‘extreme danger’

AUBURN, Ind. (FOX19) - A statewide Silver Alert was issued in Indiana Thursday morning for a 16-year-old teenager last seen Wednesday night.
Police say they are investigating the disappearance of Aaron David Smith about 10:10 p.m. in Auburn, which is about 145 miles north of Indianapolis.
“He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance,” police wrote in a news release.
Aaron was last seen wearing blue-rimmed glasses, a dark-colored T-shirt and blue jeans.
He is 5-foot-8 inches tall and 120 pounds with brown hair with brown eyes.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Auburn Police Department: 260-333-7911 or 911.
