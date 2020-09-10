Richmond Voter Registrar’s Office moves to new location

Richmond Voter Registrar’s Office moves to new location
City council members will attend the public opening of the new facility. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | September 10, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT - Updated September 10 at 6:34 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Friday will mark a special dedication in Richmond as the city’s Voter Registration Office is moving from City Hall and into a new home.

Starting Monday, the new building on West Laburnum Avenue near the GRTC bus line will be in service.

On Friday, city council members will attend the public opening of the new facility.

Voters in the city should have received a letter around Labor Day informing them about the relocation and other important deadline dates to vote this fall.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.