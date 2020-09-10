Police: Driver charged after multi-vehicle crash on I-95

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say the driver involved in an early-morning tractor-trailer crash has been charged.
At 5:55 a.m. on Sept. 10, Virginia State Police responded to a crash on Interstate 95 at the 62 mile-marker for the report of a multi-vehicle crash.
According to the investigation, a BMW was traveling south in the left lane on I-95 when it ran off the left side of the road, struck a jersey wall and rebounded into the travel lanes.
A tractor-trailer that was traveling in the center lane of southbound I-95 swerved to the left to avoid crashing into the BMW.
This caused the tractor-trailer to hit and go through the jersey wall into the oncoming northbound I-95 traffic.
A northbound Chevrolet pick-up truck then struck the tractor-trailer.
The driver of the tractor-trailer has been transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the driver of the BMW was charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain control of a vehicle.
Police say the crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.