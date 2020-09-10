Pharmacy reopens after being suspended from selling prescription drugs, controlled substances

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hometown Drugs announced on its Facebook page that the store has reopened. However, the store is prohibited from selling prescription drugs or controlled substances.
A spokesperson from the DEA said the agency served a search warrant and immediate suspension order at Hometown Drugs on the morning of Sept. 9.
The spokesperson also said the pharmacy cannot sell or handle any controlled substances at the moment. The pharmacy will still be able to sell over-the-counter drugs.
Officials have not said what led to the search warrants, but an investigation is underway.
Anyone who gets a prescription filled at the pharmacy should transfer them so they can continue to get them filled.
Additional details were not immediately available.
Hometown Drugs will operate on normal business hours.
