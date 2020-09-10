Person transported to hospital after tractor-trailer crash on I-95

By Adrianna Hargrove | September 10, 2020 at 8:50 AM EDT - Updated September 10 at 8:50 AM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - One person has been transported to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Chesterfield.

At 5:55 a.m. on Sept. 10, Virginia State Police responded to a crash on Interstate 95 at the 62 mile-marker for the report of a multi-vehicle crash.

According to the investigation, a BMW traveling south on I-95 ran off the left side of the highway and struck the Jersey wall.

A tractor-trailer who traveling behind the BMW swerved to the left to avoid hitting the BMW and struck the Jersey wall.

The tractor-trailer continued through the Jersey wall and struck a Chevrolet pick-up truck traveling north on I-95.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.

