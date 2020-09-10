Over 1,100 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths reported in Virginia within 24 hours

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 131,640 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Friday - a 1,115 case increase in the last 24 hours.
The state totals stand at 2,711 deaths with 10,155 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 1,863,082 tests have been given throughout the state. And the positivity rate, which is supposed to determine the pace of reopening, remained at 7.5 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Five new outbreaks were reported Friday; the total number is now 890. At least two lab-confirmed cases are required to classify an outbreak.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 18,759 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 7,481 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 5,450 cases, 288 hospitalizations, 85 deaths
- Henrico: 4,966 cases, 397 hospitalizations, 195 deaths
- Richmond: 4,259 cases, 395 hospitalizations, 50 deaths
- Hanover: 1,049 cases, 90 hospitalizations, 35 deaths
- Petersburg: 677 cases, 69 hospitalizations, 23 deaths
- Goochland: 241 cases, 26 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.