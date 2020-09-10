NY student arrested for trespassing after protesting virtual learning

LONG ISLAND, NY. (WWBT) - A New York high school student was arrested for trespassing after trying to attend in-person classes in a way to protest virtual learning after being suspended.
According to NBC New York, Maverick Stow went to William Floyd High School on Long Island on Tuesday in-person to protest the school’s hybrid learning plan. Stow was then suspended but he went back again.
“We cannot have students showing up to school on their non-scheduled in-person days and when requested to leave displaying insubordinate behavior to multiple school officials and refusing to follow their instructions,” the statement read. “His rights as a student do not surpass the rights of the other 8,799 students we have the privilege of educating. If his goal is to get school open five days per week, he is encouraged to take his advocacy to his state elected officials.”
The school’s learning plan includes half of the students attending in-person on Monday and Tuesday while the other half attends Thursday and Friday in-person.
Stow told NBC New York that he did not plan on stopping even after he was warned by that school that he could be arrested if he showed up again.
According to a statement by the school on Sept. 10, Stow was arrested for trespassing.
“Mr. Stow continues to display irresponsible and selfish behavior with today’s latest publicity stunt. He arrived wearing a neon green shirt – for high visibility – with a contingent of media just outside the fence line trying to capture him getting arrested as he entered the building. He entered the building and was immediately arrested by the Suffolk County Police Department without incident and transported to the police station,” a statement read.
Stow told NBC New York that he feels he should be able to attend school in-person five days a week.
“I feel strongly that kids should be able to go to school five days a week,” Stow said to NBC New York. “I hope that me facing the consequences for my actions are going to lead to potentially change in the schooling system and a 100% in-person learning solution.”
The school said that if Stow continues to try to get on school grounds when the building is open, administrators will close the school to all in-person learning and will be virtual for the foreseeable future.
