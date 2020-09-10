Northam eases COVID-19 restrictions in Hampton Roads

“Hampton Roads residents, businesses, and health officials have worked together to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said Northam. “New cases have dropped by more than half, hospitalizations have declined, and percent positivity has fallen below the statewide average. But we cannot let our guard down—we all must continue practicing social distancing, wearing facial coverings, and following all public health guidelines. If we want to keep moving forward, we must stay vigilant and do the things that we know will keep our communities safe.”