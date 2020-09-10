News to Know for Sept. 10: Emergency childcare update; NASCAR kicks-off today; Vice President Pence visits VMI; Heavy rain, potential flooding

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Grab your raincoats, umbrellas (and of course, masks) before heading out the door today!
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain likely on and off with the potential for flooding east of I-95.
Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid-80s.
Hanover County Public Schools said remote learning will begin on Thursday and Friday at Liberty Middle School after it was temporarily closed to in-person learning after three employees tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials said there are at least 15 staff members who might have been exposed, and health officials believe other employees who may have been in the building over the past two weeks might have been exposed.
According to the letter, no instruction happened on Sept. 8-9 for LMS students. Remote instruction will pick up on Sept. 10-11.
Richmond’s Mayor is rolling out the first phase of emergency child care for parents who need it.
Wednesday afternoon, Levar Stoney announced a pair of agreements reached for emergency child care operations. The city will partner with The YMCA of Greater Richmond at two locations.
Those sites are Battery Park Church located in northside Richmond and Movement Church in the west end. Fifty slots will be available at each location starting later this month.
Richmond Public Schools middle and high school students will be receiving, ‘Reopen With Love’ kits today to kick-off the school year.
Each student will receive a kit that includes all the supplies and subject-specific materials they will need.
The school district is making sure all students get their kits before the start of the school year but also recognizes there may be shipping delays due to COVID-19, as well as increased demand for the items within the kits.
Race weekend is set to kick-off Sept. 10 and will be televised nationally on NBCSN, which will be the first time engines started in the racetrack since September 2019.
NASCAR and Richmond race officials announced that fans will not be allowed to attend the national series next month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Richmond Raceway will have a variety of virtual festivities planned for fans including a musical performance and a virtual line signing where track staff will write fan’s names on the start and finish line.
The Office of the Attorney General announced Kanye West has filed an appeal to overturn a ruling that removed him from November’s ballot.
West has now hired two new lawyers with BakerHostetler, Trevor Stanley and Mark Braden.
West also filed a motion for expedited consideration, which speeds up the process.
Vice President Mike Pence is set to visit the Virginia Military Institute (VMI) for an event that will be closed to the public.
The school’s 1,700 cadets are expected to attend the socially-distanced event.
Pence is expected to speak at the school at 2 p.m. on Sept. 10.
A Charlottesville-based coffee shop and brand will be opening its first Richmond location on Sept. 10.
Grit Coffee will be located in the Libbie-Grove corridor in the space that was previously a Sweet Frog.
The location will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.
What goes best with a cup of coffee? Another cup - Henry Rollins
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.