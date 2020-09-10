Henrico Kroger location to hold pet adoption event

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Kroger will be holding a pet adoption event at one of its Henrico locations.
The “For Your Pets” event will take place at the Kroger located at 9000 Staples Mill Road on Sept. 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
At the event, MomsVA will set up an informational table in front of the store, with adoptable pets available on-site.
Shelter representatives will hand out coupon booklets and samples from program partners.
Coupon items include various dog and cat food items which are available in-store.
