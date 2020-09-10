Goochland Schools offering free meals to students

GOOCHLAND Co., Va. (WWBT) - Goochland County Public Schools is offering free meals to students this fall.
The meals will be given to students 18 years old or younger. Children who are not enrolled at GCPS are also eligible.
“Curbside meal service will be provided 2 days a week with 7 days' worth of meals at every school site. This week we will serve 6 days of breakfast and lunch. Tuesday (2 days of food) and Thursday (4 days of food). Starting 9/14/20 we will serve on Monday and Thursday,” the school division said.
Parents are still encouraged to apply for free or reduced meals as the program runs out on Dec. 31.
Here is a list of pickup locations and times:
Goochland Secondary Complex – 3250 River Road West, Goochland, Va. 23063 | 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Breakfast & Lunch
- Starting 9/14/20 the Secondary Complex site time will change to 12:30-1:30
Byrd Elementary School – 2704 Hadensville-Fife Rd. 23063 | 11-11:30 a.m. – Breakfast & Lunch
- Starting 9/14/20 the Byrd Elementary time will change to 12:30-1 p.m.
Goochland Elementary School – 3150 River Road West, Goochland, Va. | 12:45-1:15 p.m. - Breakfast & Lunch
Randolph Elementary School – 1552 Sheppard Town Rd., Crozier, Va. | 1-1:30 p.m.- Breakfast & Lunch
