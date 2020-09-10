Forecast: First Alert Weather Day for heavy rain potential

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - High humidity and high rain chances highlight the forecast for the rest of the work week.
THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain likely on and off with potential for flooding east of I-95. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 80s (Rain Chance: 90%)
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
TUESDAY: Clearing skies and lower humidity. Mostly Sunny, highs in the upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. Lows in the upper 60s, highs near 80.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.