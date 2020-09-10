Decision 2020: Breaking down the potential for voter fraud in Virginia

In Virginia, mail-in ballots are technically called absentee ballots. Voters have to proactively request them by mailing in a form or going online. But in nine states and D.C., voters will not need to request a ballot first. Ballots will be mailed to the entire voter roll, to be marked and returned to the registrar as an official vote. It’s the first-time universal mail-in ballots will be sent in California, D.C., New Jersey, Nevada and Vermont.