Chick-Fil-A adds new brownie, coffee drinks to menu
Chick-Fil-A new menu items. (Source: Chick Fil A)
By Adrianna Hargrove | September 10, 2020 at 1:02 PM EDT - Updated September 10 at 1:02 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chick-Fil-A has added two new items to its menu: a brownie and coffee drinks.

Starting on Sept. 14, participating Chick-Fil-A locations will be adding the following items for a limited time:

  • A chocolate fudge brownie
  • A new blend of specialty-grade THRIVE Farmers Hot Coffee
  • Mocha Cream cold brew beverage (seasonal)

