Chick-Fil-A adds new brownie, coffee drinks to menu

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chick-Fil-A has added two new items to its menu: a brownie and coffee drinks.
Starting on Sept. 14, participating Chick-Fil-A locations will be adding the following items for a limited time:
- A chocolate fudge brownie
- A new blend of specialty-grade THRIVE Farmers Hot Coffee
- Mocha Cream cold brew beverage (seasonal)
