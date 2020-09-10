Chesterfield Schools launch live technology help desk

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Schools is launching a live Technology Help Desk on Friday to help families needing assistance with Chromebooks, Canvas, the my.ccpsnet.net learning dashboard and resetting passwords.
The help desk will be open Friday 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. It will also be open Monday-Friday next week at the same hours. For families who need help, you can call 804-639-8689.
“Team Chesterfield staff members will be available to answer questions about the school division’s virtual learning tools, provide support for navigating the school division’s learning management system (Canvas), and connect families to resources that will best support their technology needs,” a release said.
Specific questions about assignments should be directed to the child’s teacher. If a call center staff member cannot answer a question, someone more familiar with the matter will call back.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.