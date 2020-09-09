Woman arrested for second DUI after driving wrong way on highway

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Stafford police said a woman has been arrested for a second DUI after driving the wrong way on a highway.
On Sept. 8 at approximately 3:33 a.m., a gold Chevrolet Sedan passed a Deputy Earp driving southbound in the northbound lanes of Warrenton Road. The vehicles did not collide.
Deputy Earp then used the next crossover to head southbound to try to locate the vehicle. As the deputy headed south in the correct lanes, he saw the suspect’s vehicle turn from the northbound lanes into the southbound lanes at the intersection with Poplar Road.
According to the deputy, the vehicle pulled straight across the roadway entering the ditch.
After Deputy Earp put on his emergency lights, the suspect continued driving down the shoulder before pulling into the parking lot of Burton’s Automotive Services at 1443 Warrenton Road.
The vehicle parked in a parking spot, but the driver left the vehicle in reverse and nearly backed into the marked patrol car that was stopped behind it.
The driver of the vehicle was later identified as Sonya Baccus, 38, of Manassas, police say.
Police described Baccus as having glassy, bloodshot eyes and an alcoholic odor on her.
According to police, Baccus had empty cans of alcoholic beverages in the vehicle.
After conducting field sobriety tests, Baccus was arrested for driving under the influence, which is her second DUI charge in five years, failing to drive on the right side of the highway, wearing no seatbelt and possessing an open alcoholic container in a vehicle, police say.
Baccus is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
