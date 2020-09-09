What you need to know ahead of November’s election

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Election Day will be here before you know it, so here is everything you need to know leading up to Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Sept. 18 - In-person absentee/early voting starts
Oct. 13 - Deadline to register to vote or update an existing registration
Oct. 23 - Deadline to request an absentee ballot to be mailed to you. Your request must be received by your registrar by 5 p.m.
Oct. 31 - In-person absentee/early voting ends at 5 p.m.
Nov. 3 - Election Day - This is when you can vote in-person. Absentee ballots also need to be returned to your local general registrar’s office and postmarked by 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. It must arrive by noon on the third day following the election, which is Friday.
If you need to get register to vote in Virginia, click here. If you want to update an existing registration, click here. The deadline to register or update your existing registration is Oct. 13.
According to the Virginia Department of Elections, this is what is required to be eligible to register:
- Be a resident of Virginia (a person who has come to Virginia for temporary purposes and intends to return to another state is not considered a resident for voting purposes).
- Be a U. S. Citizen.
- Be 18 years old (any person who is 17 years old and will be eighteen years of age at the next general election shall be permitted to register in advance and also vote in any intervening primary or special election).
- Not be registered and plan to vote in another state.
- Not currently declared mentally incompetent by a court of law.
- If convicted of a felony, your right to vote must have been restored.
On Election Day, the polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
In-Person: You will need to make sure you are registered and have an acceptable form of ID. For forms of ID, click here.
Early Voting In-Person: According to the Virginia Department of Elections, you can vote in-person at your local registrar’s office starting 45 days before Election Day and ending the Saturday before. You do not have to have a reason or fill out an application. You will also need to have an accepted form of ID. For more information, click here.
Absentee By Mail Voting: To apply for an absentee ballot, click here. The deadline to request one is Oct. 23.
Vote By Mail: You can download and fill out an application to receive your ballot by mail, here. After you fill it out, you can send it to your local registrar’s office by mail, fax or scanned attachment to an email. After it is processed, your ballot will be mailed to you. Ballots must be completed and returned by 7 p.m. on Election Day. If you return it by mail, it must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by noon on the third day following the election. For more information, click here.
Voters are encouraged to immediately vote and return ballots to their local registrar’s office.
Ballots cal be returned with the following:
- Mail your ballot back via the U.S. Postal Service by using the return envelope sent to your residence by the Registrar’s Office. Voters also can use a commercial delivery service such as FedEx or UPS to return your ballot.
- Return your absentee ballot in-person at your local Registrar’s Office.
- Return your ballot to the secure drop-off locations (check with your local registrar about any locations).
