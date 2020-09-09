What you need to know ahead of November’s election

Vote By Mail: You can download and fill out an application to receive your ballot by mail, here. After you fill it out, you can send it to your local registrar’s office by mail, fax or scanned attachment to an email. After it is processed, your ballot will be mailed to you. Ballots must be completed and returned by 7 p.m. on Election Day. If you return it by mail, it must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by noon on the third day following the election. For more information, click here.