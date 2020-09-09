Wawa offering any-size free coffee to teachers, school administrators

By Adrianna Hargrove | September 9, 2020 at 11:46 AM EDT - Updated September 9 at 11:52 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Wawa is offering any size free coffee to teachers, faculty and school administrators for their hard work and commitment to supporting students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anyone who qualifies can simply share with an associate at the register that they work for a school to receive their free coffee.

School employees can get a free coffee at Wawa one per visit from Sept. 8 through 30.

