Virginia Museum of History and Culture presents first live gallery walk

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Museum of History and Culture will present its first live gallery walk.
The gallery walk is a 30-minute highlight tour of the museum galleries.
Virtual tours with 360-degree views are:
- Story of Virginia Exhibit – 360 Tour available, pairs with the Story of Virginia Digital Timeline and Story of Virginia Online Exhibition Narrative
- Agents of Change Exhibit – 360 Tour available with embedded artifact information
- Determined: The 400-Year Struggle for Black Equality - 360 Tour available with embedded artifact information
- Landscapes of Virginia - 360 Tour available with embedded artifact information
The first live tour will take place on Sept. 9 at 10 a.m.
Live tours will take place on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month. Topics will be announced ahead of time, with no registration required.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.