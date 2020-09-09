Senate takes up police qualified reform bill in special session

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Senate will be take up a reform bill today in a special session over the issue of ‘qualified immunity’, which means officers can be sued for alleged misconduct.
Right now, qualified immunity protects police from liability.
If there’s misconduct, police could face criminal charges, but not be sued by civilians.
Republicans are largely against the bill, saying that qualified immunity is a necessary on-the-job protection for police.
Another measure passed in the House would expand the definition of a hate crime in Virginia, which includes calling 911 on someone based on their race, religion, gender or disability.
The bill also increases the penalty from a misdemeanor to a felony.
The special session will take place today at the Virginia Science Museum.
