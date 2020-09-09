School leaders tour new River City Middle School

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond school leaders toured the recently completed River City Middle School located on Hull Street.
The 183,000 square foot building will offer students a 21st-century learning environment once they return.
The building boasts project-based learning areas, reflection rooms and computer labs.
“This is absolutely amazing to see this learning environment for our students in the Southside, eighth and ninth district,” Dawn Page, of the Richmond School Board Eighth District said. "Because of COVID-19, our students are not able to experience school yet.”
Construction took about a year and a half and cost $63.9 million dollars to complete.
The building can hold 1,500 students once the division transitions from all-virtual learning.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.