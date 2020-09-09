RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Saving is not automatic. It’s not in our nature! You have to learn it and practice it over and over.
Experts say to teach your child to pay themselves first. Have them set up a savings and checking account when you feel they are ready.
Cherry Dale- a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union says make savings automatic. That mean-- make money for savings automatically come out of whatever income they might be getting. "Whether that’s allowance or their first job or perhaps it’s even money from grandma grandpa or a relative. If they can pull 10%, 20% whatever it is from the gift money is, the income is, and automatically put that aside into some sort of savings account, said Dale. It’s such a great and instant lesson. Even if they put the extra money into a jar and not an actual account.
Cherry says you can also teach them the concept of interest. Whether that’s through an actual savings account with a bank or credit union, or if that’s you adding in interest to the money jar. If the money sits in that jar unspent for a month, than you add interest.
Again-- savings is a learned habit and the earlier they start the more ingrained it will be for them as they become an adult.
