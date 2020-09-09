Saving is not automatic

Cherry Dale- a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union says make savings automatic. That mean-- make money for savings automatically come out of whatever income they might be getting. "Whether that’s allowance or their first job or perhaps it’s even money from grandma grandpa or a relative. If they can pull 10%, 20% whatever it is from the gift money is, the income is, and automatically put that aside into some sort of savings account, said Dale. It’s such a great and instant lesson. Even if they put the extra money into a jar and not an actual account.