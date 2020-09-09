Richmond school leaders tour new River City Middle School

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Wednesday, school board members, along with Mayor Levar Stoney, toured the recently completed River City Middle School on Hull Street.
The 183,000 square-foot building will offer students a 21-century learning environment once they can return.
The building boasts project-based learning areas, reflection rooms and computer labs.
“This is absolutely amazing to see this learning environment for our students in the southside, the eighth and the ninth district. You know because of COVID, our students are not able to experience the school yet,” Richmond School Board 8th District representative Dawn Page said
Construction took about a year and a half, and cost of just under 70 million.
The building can hold 1,500 students once the division transitions from all-virtual learning.
