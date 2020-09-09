Richmond Region Tourism offers free ‘RVA’ face masks

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Region Tourism is offering visitors free RVA masks at its local visitor centers around the region.
RRT has taken steps to ensure the health and safety of staff and guests at the centers including hand sanitizer, sneeze guards and mask-wearing policies.
Pre-made bags with brochures are available to reduce guest touchpoints.
RRT is currently operating two visitor centers, one at the VMFA Robinson and the Richmond International Airport.
Both locations are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
RRT’s team recently launched a website to keep visitors and partners informed about safety precautions.
The organization is also actively working to rebook meetings, conventions and sporting events and helping clients implement safety protocols.
