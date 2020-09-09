Richmond Marathon offers timing option, is Boston Marathon qualifier

Registration for all three race distances is currently open, with a rate of $85 for the Richmond Marathon, $75 for the Richmond Half Marathon, and $30 for the Allianz Partners 8k. Though the event will look different in 2020, Sports Backers aims to show their appreciation to participants for their continued support during this difficult time by providing the best experience possible and offering added incentives to those who take part. Everyone who participates in any way in November, either on the course option from November 7-November 22 or virtually throughout the entire month of November, will also receive a $10 credit towards the 2021 Richmond Marathon.