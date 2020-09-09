Richmond Marathon offers timing option, is Boston Marathon qualifier

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 2020 Richmond Marathon, which had previously announced plans to offer a socially distanced in-person event from November 7-November 22, is now partnering with RunSignup to give participants a groundbreaking timing solution that will provide official results on a USA Track & Field (USATF) certified course. This means that the 2020 event will be one of the few known marathons, and one of the largest, to provide official results and the opportunity for participants to qualify for the Boston Marathon since the COVID-19 pandemic began in mid-March.
In order to receive an official chip time for the Richmond Marathon, Half Marathon, or Allianz Partners 8k, participants must run on the official course starting at Dorey Park. The course is open each day from November 7-November 22 from 5 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Utilizing a timing chip on their race bib, participants will cross a timing mat at the start/finish line and must use the RaceJoy App during their run to validate chip times. The app will enhance the participant experience by providing GPS location tracking and creating real-time information and interaction with spectators. Friends and family of participants will be able to track progress remotely and can even send cheers along each runner’s journey to the finish line.
The official, certified courses for the marathon, half marathon, and 8k will include a shared start and finish line in Dorey Park in Henrico County, just east of downtown Richmond, before continuing along the Virginia Capital Trail, a paved, 10-to-12-foot wide dedicated multi-use path providing participants a scenic and protected route. The courses will feature mile markers, bottle refill stations, and restroom facilities. Each of the three distances will have a registration capacity of 3,000 participants, and the exact routes can be found, here.
During the 2020 event, GoRaceProductions will provide official results over 16 days using a combination of RaceDay Scoring (RunSignup’s next-generation timing software) and the GPS runner-tracking app RaceJoy, with the chip timing data merged with the RaceJoy tracking data to validate finishers and provide split times for participants.
Registration for all three race distances is currently open, with a rate of $85 for the Richmond Marathon, $75 for the Richmond Half Marathon, and $30 for the Allianz Partners 8k. Though the event will look different in 2020, Sports Backers aims to show their appreciation to participants for their continued support during this difficult time by providing the best experience possible and offering added incentives to those who take part. Everyone who participates in any way in November, either on the course option from November 7-November 22 or virtually throughout the entire month of November, will also receive a $10 credit towards the 2021 Richmond Marathon.
For more information on the course format, event schedule, and registration options, please visit www.richmondmarathon.org.
