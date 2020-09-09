Police: Man sought in attacks on women around Richmond, Henrico

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say they are looking for a man who has been involved in a total of three attacks on women around Richmond and Henrico.
Police say the first attack occurred on July 21 around 3:45 p.m. on a GRTC Pulse bus showing the unknown man sitting directly in front of a woman. Video shows the man leaning back and elbowing a woman in her head and chest.
According to police, the suspect pretends he slipped and fell, then elbows the victim in the head a second time, then exits the bus.
Two more separate incidents occurred on Aug. 31.
The first incident happened around 10:15 a.m. and shows an unknown elderly victim using a cane to cross East Broad Street at North 4th Street.
According to police, when the victim reaches the sidewalk, the suspect punches her in the face, knocking her to the ground. The suspect is seen walking away.
The second incident occurred on a GRTC Pulse bus on Aug. 31 at 12 p.m.
The security video shows a victim seating directly behind the suspect. Police say as the suspect rises from his seat and steps toward the back of the bus, he intentionally and forcefully strikes the victim in the head.
The suspect pretends to slip and then slips near the driver, according to police. The suspect eventually exited the bus.
Detectives say they have covered the victim’s face for their safety but would like her to come forward in regards to the incident.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
