Police: Man facing gun-related charges after shots fired

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police said a man is facing gun-related charges after shots were fired.
On Sept. 6, police were called just before 11 p.m. to the intersection of Sandy Lane and Hunter Mill Road.
At the scene, witnesses said they were having an ongoing argument with an acquaintance and was asked by the person to come outside to meet him.
“When they did, they heard several shots coming from a nearby vehicle, appearing to be hitting the ground,” police said.
No one was injured.
Ra’Quan Angelo Cauthen, 22, of Chester, was identified as the person shooting the firearm, officials said.
Cauthen was later arrested and charged with brandishing a firearm and reckless handling of a firearm.
