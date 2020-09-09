Petersburg breaks ground on new park & ride facility

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg broke ground on a new park and ride facility on Sept. 9.
This facility will help increase travel accessibility throughout the tri-cities.
The new facility will cover 76, 500 square feet and will have up to 215 parking spaces.
The project is being funded by Virginia’s SMART SCALE.
Construction is expected to begin in December and be completed in 2023.
The groundbreaking took place at the Petersburg Area Transit located at 100 West Washington Street.
