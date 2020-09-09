Over 1,200 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths reported in Virginia within 24 hours

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 130,525 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Thursday - a 1,236 case increase in the last 24 hours.
The state totals stand at 2,708 deaths with 10,085 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 1,844,727 tests have been given throughout the state. And the positivity rate, which is supposed to determine the pace of reopening, remained at 7.6 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Four new outbreaks were reported Thursday; the total number is now 884. At least two lab-confirmed cases are required to classify an outbreak.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 30,162 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 7,405 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 5,401 cases, 284 hospitalizations, 85 deaths
- Henrico: 4,925 cases, 395 hospitalizations, 195 deaths
- Richmond: 4,220 cases, 394 hospitalizations, 50 deaths
- Hanover: 1,023 cases, 90 hospitalizations, 35 deaths
- Petersburg: 675 cases, 69 hospitalizations, 23 deaths
- Goochland: 238 cases, 26 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
