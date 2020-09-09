News to Know for Sept. 9: Virtual learning issues; New Hanover school names; Special session on police reform; Petersburg opens new ride facility

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to get you out the door.
Today will be cloudy and cooler, but still humid.
Rain is likely but could be heavy.
Rain totals around 1 to 1.5″ inches. Heaviest rain likely East of I-95. Lows near 70, highs upper 70s.
After facing technical issues on the first day of online learning, Chesterfield County Public Schools says the issues have been resolved.
Chesterfield County schools say problems with the system, Rapid Identity, began to occur around 8:30 a.m. due to the number of students logging on, and student ID authentication began to slow down.
Petersburg City Schools said they will have additional staffing for its help desk Wednesday after technical issues slowed students' first day back.
The district reported the technical issues on social media around 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The Hanover School Renaming Committee has announced the two names it will recommend replacing the schools formerly known as Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School.
After receiving input from community members, parents and students, the committee will recommend Twin Rivers for the high school and Mechanicsville for the middle school.
The school board will consider the new names during its Sept. 16 meeting.
The Henrico County Board of Supervisors will be voting to amend the county budget to appropriate more than $17 million from the CARES Act to Henrico County Public Schools.
About $15 million will go to school needs such as personal protective equipment (PPE) and temporary staffing.
The rest of the funds will support daycare programs that are operating in school buildings.
Virginia Tech will host fall commencement exercises online instead of in-person.
The December 2020 ceremony will be held online Friday, Dec. 18, at 6 p.m. ET.
During an online broadcast here, graduates will be honored, degrees will be conferred, and special guests and student leaders will speak. There will also be opportunities for friends and family to participate.
The Virginia Senate will take up a reform bill today in a special session over the issue of ‘qualified immunity’, which means officers can be sued for alleged misconduct.
If there’s misconduct, police could face criminal charges, but not be sued by civilians.
Republicans are largely against the bill, saying that qualified immunity is a necessary on-the-job protection for police.
The special session will take place today at the Virginia Science Museum.
Petersburg will be breaking ground on a new park and ride facility.
This facility will help increase travel accessibility throughout the tri-cities.
The project is being funded by Virginia’s SMART SCALE.
