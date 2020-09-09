Nearly 70% of inmates tested so far at Pamunkey Regional Jail are positive for COVID-19

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County leaders are trying to contain an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Pamunkey Regional Jail.
At a news conference Wednesday, the jail Superintendent, Col. James Willett, said in March a COVID response protocol was enacted to address concerns with the pandemic.
“At that time, we designated an isolation unit for all new arrestees, implemented a screening tool and temperature check for all persons prior to entering the building, which included new arrestees, instituted enhanced cleaning measures within the facility, as well as training on hand-washing and proper social distancing,” Willett said.
All non-essential visits and programs were also canceled.
On Aug. 20, two jail staff members tested positive for COVID-19; both were told to self-isolate. Meanwhile, a jail contractor reported a positive test on Aug. 28, followed by a third employee testing positive on Aug. 31. All cases were individually reported to the Chickahominy Health District.
On Sept. 3, jail officials learned of an inmate who tested positive for COVID-19. Willett said the inmate had been isolated with “cold-like symptoms” within the facility for more than a week.
“The health department responded quickly, and arranged for all jail staff to be tested, and performed offender testing in areas where deemed necessary,” Willett said.
From that mass testing that occurred on Sept. 4/5, 124 inmates out of the 178 tested came back positive for COVID-19. On Sept. 5 a drive-through testing event was held for staff which resulted in a 20 positive tests among 129 staff members.
However, as of Wednesday morning, 12 inmate tests are still pending along with three staff tests; one staff test returned as inconclusive which will require a retest.
“Immediately upon receiving offender results on Monday afternoon, affected individuals were identified and isolated form the general population,” Willett said.
The jail remains on lockdown out of an abundance of caution as the health department works to test the remaining inmates.
Willett said a little more than half of the jail population still needs to be tested.
“The vast majority of COVID positive offenders and staff were either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms,” Willett added. “To date, there have been no hospitalizations or deaths.”
Meanwhile, all affected employees were placed on emergency paid leave.
