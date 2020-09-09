Mayor Stoney announces partnership for emergency child care operations for parents

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s Mayor is rolling out the first phase of emergency child care for parents who need it.
Wednesday afternoon, Levar Stoney announced a pair of agreements reached for emergency child care operations. The city will partner with The YMCA of Greater Richmond at two locations.
“We heard about the need from our families who are helping with their children attend virtually the beginning of the school year,” said Stoney.
Those sites are Battery Park Church located in northside Richmond and Movement Church in the west end. Fifty slots will be available at each location starting later this month.
“The YMCA is obviously a trusted partner to help us launch our first leg of this child care program,” said Stoney. “You know The YMCA helped us in our partnership with us expanding after school programs here in the city of Richmond to elementary schoolers and middle schoolers. They are going to be our partners here as well.”
The two new site announcements are in addition to Richmond Public Schools offering up space at five public school locations.
“We know this has been a difficult time managing work and personal lives and overseeing your children,” said Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras.
The emergency child care will cost $33 per week but there will also be a free option for those facing financial hardships. Details on how to sign up and a final opening date still have to be finalized, but it’s a sign of hope for those who need it most.
“For a lot of our families who are living paycheck to paycheck, who are a part of the working poor as well, this is critical. This is critical,” said Stoney.
The mayor says $3 million from CARES Act funding will be used for the emergency child care operation.
