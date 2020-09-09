Henrico County’s new aquatics center set to open

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County has unveiled its new 21,000 square foot aquatics center on North Laburnum Avenue.
In a post to the county’s Facebook page, a video showcases the outside and interior of the now-named Frank J. Thornton YMCA Aquatic Center.
The $10 million facility will offer YMCA pool-based programs such as swim lessons for both children and adults.
It will also host practices and meets for county high school swim teams and youth summer camps, as well as community groups.
It will officially open to the public on Sept. 11. All Henrico residents will be able to swim there for free during certain hours every Saturday and Sunday. Full-time monthly memberships will range from $20 to $71.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new center took place on Sept. 8 at 5 p.m.
