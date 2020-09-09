Henrico County’s new aquatics center set to open

Take a look at the new Henrico Aquatics Center! Work started last year on the facility on North Laburnum between the Eastern Henrico Rec Center and the Health Department East Clinic. Henrico paid for the construction of the $10 million aquatics center, which will be managed and operated by the YMCA of Greater Richmond. The facility will offer YMCA pool-based programs, including swim lessons for children and adults. It will also host practices and meets for county high school swim teams, youth summer camps and community groups. Participation will be open to the public through means-based memberships, daily rates and open-swim opportunities. The 21,000 square-foot center is anticipated to open this fall.🏊