Henrico County’s new aquatics center set to open

Henrico County’s new aquatics center set to open
The Frank J. Thornton YMCA Aquatic Center is set to open Sept. 11. (Source: Henrico County)
By Samantha Maneri | June 22, 2020 at 11:59 PM EDT - Updated September 9 at 1:50 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County has unveiled its new 21,000 square foot aquatics center on North Laburnum Avenue.

In a post to the county’s Facebook page, a video showcases the outside and interior of the now-named Frank J. Thornton YMCA Aquatic Center.

The new Henrico Aquatics Center

Take a look at the new Henrico Aquatics Center! Work started last year on the facility on North Laburnum between the Eastern Henrico Rec Center and the Health Department East Clinic. Henrico paid for the construction of the $10 million aquatics center, which will be managed and operated by the YMCA of Greater Richmond. The facility will offer YMCA pool-based programs, including swim lessons for children and adults. It will also host practices and meets for county high school swim teams, youth summer camps and community groups. Participation will be open to the public through means-based memberships, daily rates and open-swim opportunities. The 21,000 square-foot center is anticipated to open this fall.🏊

Posted by Henrico County Government on Monday, June 22, 2020

The $10 million facility will offer YMCA pool-based programs such as swim lessons for both children and adults.

It will also host practices and meets for county high school swim teams and youth summer camps, as well as community groups.

It will officially open to the public on Sept. 11. All Henrico residents will be able to swim there for free during certain hours every Saturday and Sunday. Full-time monthly memberships will range from $20 to $71.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new center took place on Sept. 8 at 5 p.m.

RIGHT NOW: Ribbon cutting ceremony for new YMCA Aquatics Center in Eastern Henrico. Brent Solomon NBC12 is there.

Posted by NBC12 on Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.