GWAR to hold drive-in concert at The Diamond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GAWR, a heavy metal band from Richmond, has announced a drive-in concert in the parking lot of The Diamond.
The show will be held on Oct. 10 at 9:45 p.m.
Several COVID-19 safety guidelines will be in place for the concert, including that all tickets must be purchased online.
“Once parked, concertgoers are invited to sit in lawn chairs or on picnic blankets in designated areas directly adjacent to the vehicle in which they arrived,” promoters said.
Promoters also said that attendees are not to leave their designated area other than to use the restroom and that masks need to be worn when doing so. Anyone that leaves the designated area for any other reason will be required to leave the show without a refund.
“Absolutely no standing outside of the venue or gatherings on the sidewalks of the venue will be allowed and will be enforced by security,” promoters said.
Tickets go on sale Sept. 11. For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.