Forecast: Rain likely for the next few days and it could be heavy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - High humidity and high rain chances highlight the forecast for the rest of the work week.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and cooler, still humid. Rain likely-- could be heavy. Rain totals around 1 to 1.5″. Heaviest rain likely East of I-95. Lows near 70, highs upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 90%)
THURSDAY: Rain likely. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 80s (Rain Chance: 80%)
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
TUESDAY: Clearing skies and lower humidity. Mostly Sunny, high in upper 70s.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.