Forecast: Rain likely for the next few days and it could be heavy

Coastal system provides humidity and soaking rain for Central and Eastern VA

By Andrew Freiden | September 9, 2020 at 4:11 AM EDT - Updated September 9 at 4:11 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - High humidity and high rain chances highlight the forecast for the rest of the work week.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and cooler, still humid. Rain likely-- could be heavy. Rain totals around 1 to 1.5″. Heaviest rain likely East of I-95. Lows near 70, highs upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 90%)

THURSDAY: Rain likely. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 80s (Rain Chance: 80%)

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

TUESDAY: Clearing skies and lower humidity. Mostly Sunny, high in upper 70s.

