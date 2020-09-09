Forecast: Rain continues through Wednesday night with flooding being a major concern

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - High humidity and high rain chances highlight the forecast for the rest of the work week.
TONIGHT: Overcast and humid. Though the heaviest rain is likely East of I-95, many places will see rain through this evening. Lows near 70. (Rain Chance: 90%)
THURSDAY: Rain likely. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 80s (Rain Chance: 80%)
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
TUESDAY: Clearing skies and lower humidity. Mostly Sunny, highs in the upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with isolated showers possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 20%)
