First Alert Weather Day: Flash flood threat on Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thursday is now a First Alert Weather Day because of the risk for flooding, especially along and east of I-95.
Slow-moving downpours are expected to cross central and eastern Virginia Wednesday night and during the day on Thursday.
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for all the counties shaded in green along and east of I-95 until 8 p.m. Thursday evening.
Rainfall amounts could range from 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts. If a lot of rain falls in a short amount of time, that could cause flooding of low lying areas, poor drainage spots, and streams/creeks.
This flood threat is in association with a plume of tropical moisture surging northward along the southeastern U.S. coastline.
Remember if you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around, don't drown.
