Deputies: Man captured after jumping from balcony to avoid arrest

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A man wanted out of Henrico County was arrested in Stafford County after deputies said he jumped from a balcony to avoid arrest.
Deputies went to the an address on Stonegate Place around 8:50 p.m. on Sept. 8 after a 911 call from there got disconnected. Deputies had previously been there on Sept. 6 trying to serve a warrant but they were unable to find the suspect.
While at the apartment, deputies recognized a man on the couch as a person who was wanted out of Henrico.
Officials then had the man step out to the third-floor breezeway.
The man confirmed that he was Augustus Lee, 52, of Stafford, and deputies said when they explained that he had active warrants from Henrico, Lee moved to the edge of the breezeway and climbed onto the railing.
“Deputies attempted to have Lee get down, but he informed the deputies he was going to jump. Lee then jumped from the ledge and was able to grab the second-floor railing as he fell toward the ground,” the sheriff’s office said.
Officials said he briefly held onto the second-floor railing before plummeting to the ground.
Deputies ran downstairs but Lee had already left the area.
A K9 team was called in to track Lee, who was then found trying to hide in a nearby bush.
“He was served with warrants from Henrico for breaking and entering, felony conspiracy and petit larceny third or subsequent offense. In addition, he was charged with obstruction for his actions during the arrest,” a release said.
Lee received a $4,000 secure bond on the Stafford charge and was held without bond on the three Henrico felonies at Rappahannock Regional Jail.
