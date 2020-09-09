Deputies: Driver killed after crashing into tree

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said a driver was killed Wednesday morning after they lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree.
Deputies were called around 7:49 a.m. to the 15500 block of Mountain Road for a single-vehicle crash.
Officials said a Chevrolet sedan was heading eastbound on Mountain Road, east of Saint Peters Church Road, when it went off the right side of the road.
“The scene indicated that the driver lost control of the vehicle, proceeded off the right side of the highway and came into contact with a tree,” a release said.
The driver was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140.
